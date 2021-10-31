Kanye West Joined By Marilyn Manson, Justin Bieber on Sunday Service Livestream

Kanye West, whose legal name is now just Ye, has brought his Sunday Service performance series back today just in time for Halloween. It began at 4 p.m. Eastern on Triller and the Fite TV app—the same platforms where VERZUZ takes place—and cost $10 to stream. Watch it here.

Justin Bieber and Roddy Ricch appeared with the Sunday Service Choir for a rooftop performance of Donda songs including “No Child Left Behind,” “Hurricane,” “Moon,” and “Come to Life.” Marilyn Manson made his second live appearance with Ye this year after the Chicago listening event at Soldier Field. Manson, who also appeared on Donda, is actively facing multiple sexual assault lawsuits.

Ye’s new album Donda arrived earlier this year. It debuted at No. 1 with the biggest week for any album released in 2021, though it was unseated from that record by Drake’s Certified Lover Boy one week later. Shortly after the album’s release, he claimed it was released without his approval.

