Kanye West Plays New Album Donda at Chicago Livestream Event: Watch

It's time for round three of Kanye West livestreaming a listening party for his new album Donda. While the last two took place in Atlanta, this one is broadcasting live from his hometown of Chicago, where he's reportedly set up a replica of his childhood Chicago home inside Soldier Field. COVID-19 vaccinations and tests were reportedly not required for this limited capacity event.

Kanye has been teasing Donda since last year. In July 2020, he shared a song snippet titled “DONDA” that featured a sample of West’s late mother Donda reciting lyrics from KRS-One’s “Sound of da Police.” Later that month, he tweeted and deleted a 20-song tracklist, later sharing an updated, 12-track roster from his next album, called Donda. The LP was supposed to drop July 24, 2020, but never surfaced.

The rapper revived hype around the album just last month, when he announced the first Donda listening party, which took place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 22. West premiered Donda at the event, which was scheduled for release the following day. It never appeared.

West later pushed the album release date to August 6, and announced a second Donda listening party, which took place last night, once again at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The event was live streamed by Apple Music. West later revealed that he would finish the album live during the continuous stream, which showed Kanye’s living quarters within the arena and a countdown clock hanging on a wall of the sparse room. Prior to the album being released, Kanye sold a device called the Donda Stem Player.

