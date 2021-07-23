Kanye West Premieres New Album Donda on Livestream: Watch

Kanye West is premiering his new album Donda tonight at an event broadcasting live from his hometown of Atlanta. The scheduled start time is 8 p.m. Eastern, and the album is due for an official release tomorrow. Watch the event, taking place at Mercedes Benz Stadium, over at Apple Music.

Kanye kicked the Donda campaign into gear earlier this week, when he announced the listening event alongside an Apple ad featuring new track “No Child Left Behind,” which debuted during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Kanye had originally scheduled Donda (or Donda: With Child) for release in July 2020, soon after releasing “Wash Us in the Blood” with Travis Scott. That announcement seemingly buried another Kanye album, billed as God’s Country. In the end, none of them came out. Kanye instead dropped “Nah Nah Nah” and “Nah Nah Nah (Remix),” then launching his failed presidential campaign.

On the music front, Kanye had a relatively quiet 2021 following the news in February that his wife of seven years, Kim Kardashian, had filed for divorce, though Jesus Is King did bag the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album that month. He has since featured on “Tell the Vision,” a posthumous collaboration with the late Pop Smoke from Faith, and produced the Chicago duo Abstract Mindstate’s forthcoming album.

Revisit “The Plight of the Kanye Superfan.”