Kanye West Releasing New Album Donda This Week, Previews New Song: Watch

Kanye West has a new song that soundtracks a Beats ad starring America’s fastest woman, Sha’Carri Richardson. The song is called “No Child Left Behind,” and it’s set to arrive on Kanye’s new album Donda. An album listening event is taking place this Thursday (July 22) at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be livestreamed globally via Apple. According to Beats’ announcement, the album is out on Friday (July 23). Watch the ad below.

The spot debuted tonight during game six of the NBA Finals. West said he would release Donda (also referred to as Donda: With Child) in July 2020, but no album surfaced. Ahead of the previous incarnation of Donda, he released the single “Wash Us In the Blood,” featuring Travis Scott.

Kanye West’s last studio album was 2019’s Jesus Is King. On Christmas day that year, West’s Sunday Service Choir released Jesus Is Born, an LP of gospel music that West executive produced. His previous solo record ye arrived in 2018, and was followed by Kids See Ghosts—a collaboration with Kid Cudi. That same year, West also executive produced records by Teyana Taylor (K.T.S.E.), Nas (Nasir), and Pusha T (Daytona).

