Kari Faux Announces Lowkey Superstar Deluxe, Shares New Song: Listen

Kari Faux has announced a deluxe version of last year’s Lowkey Superstar. The new edition is out September 24 via Don Giovanni. The new Lowkey Superstar Deluxe also boasts guest spots from Smino, J.I.D, Yung Baby Tate, and Jazz Cartier, as well as Deante’ Hitchcock, who appears on “Too Much, Too Fast,” which you can hear below.

Kari Faux remarked in a press release: “‘Too Much, Too Fast’ is about a new relationship that could have potential, but each person’s wants is different: one wants to get close quickly, but the other really just wants sex.”

Lowkey Superstar Deluxe:

01. While God Was Sleepin’… (Remix) [ft. J.I.D]

02. StickUP! (Remix) [ft. Jazz Cartier]

03. Skit

04. McGrady

05. Actors, Rappers & Wrestlers

06. Freakin’ N’ Ballin’ (An Ode to Big Corey)

07. Look @ That (Remix) [ft. Yung Baby Tate]

08. Chattin’ Shit

09. Mo’ Liquor [ft. Smino]

10. Trouble

11. Too Much, Too Fast [ft. Deante’ Hitchcock]

12. Rapunzel