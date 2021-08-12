Katy B Returns With Video for New Song “Under My Skin”: Watch

English pop singer Katy B has shared a new song, “Under My Skin.” It’s her first new single of her own since 2016 and it arrives with a music video directed by Ash K Halliburton. Watch below.

“Under My Skin” is co-written and produced by P2J. In a statement, Katy B said:

It was such a dream to work with P2J, he’s a fellow south Londoner like me and went to school with my brother. He told me back in the day my brother was always saying to him “you have to work with my sister” and when we met, I instantly felt at ease. We wrote the song in my studio in my house and it just flowed. He’s such a wizard with drums and even though the song is quite up tempo, the instrumentation had a pull of sadness too. I was feeling quite shocked and heartbroken at the time which is reflected in the song but I still wanted the lyrics to have a conclusion of hope, perseverance and self worth.

Since releasing her third album Honey in the spring of 2016, the singer-songwriter has largely stayed quiet. Earlier this year, she joined London jazz drummer Moses Boyd on a remix of his song “2 Far Gone.” Katy B’s debut album On a Mission marks its 10th anniversary this year.