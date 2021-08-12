Katy B Returns With Video for New Song “Under My Skin”: Watch

English pop singer Katy B has shared a new song, “Under My Skin.” It’s her first new single of her own since 2016 and it arrives with a music video directed by Ash K Halliburton. Watch below.
“Under My Skin” is co-written and produced by P2J. In a statement, Katy B said:
Since releasing her third album Honey in the spring of 2016, the singer-songwriter has largely stayed quiet. Earlier this year, she joined London jazz drummer Moses Boyd on a remix of his song “2 Far Gone.” Katy B’s debut album On a Mission marks its 10th anniversary this year.