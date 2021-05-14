Katy Perry Shares Video for New Pikachu-Inspired Song “Electric”: Watch

Katy Perry has shared a new song called “Electric.” It was recorded in conjunction with Pokémon’s 25th anniversary, and Pikachu appears on the artwork that teased the song. He’s also in the track’s music video, helmed by Carlos López Estrada. Watch below.

Katy Perry made “Electric” with the Monsters & Strangerz and Jon Bellion. She said in a statement:

When I visited the Pokémon Café while touring Japan, I got so nostalgic. It took me back to my junior high years. So when I got the call to be a part of the 25th anniversary celebration alongside Post Malone and J Balvin, I was elated. The song’s themes—resilience, igniting your inner light—have guided my life and also parallel Pokémon’s story and characters. Pikachu is the evolved form of Pichu, so in the video, you see the younger version of me with Pichu and myself in the present day with Pikachu. We both evolve, yet retain a sense of playfulness.

Pokémon’s 25th anniversary previously gifted the world a Post Malone cover of Hootie and the Blowfish’s song “Only Wanna Be With You.” A compilation record, Pokémon 25: The Album, is scheduled to come out this fall via Capitol Records.

Earlier this year, Perry performed “Firework” to close President Joe Biden’s inaugural celebration. Read about Katy Perry on Pitchfork’s list of “The 200 Best Songs of the 2010s.”