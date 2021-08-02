Kedr Livanskiy Announces New Album Liminal Soul, Shares New Video: Watch

Kedr Livanskiy has announced a new album. It’s called Liminal Soul and it arrives October 1 via 2MR. Today’s announcement comes with the music video for a new single called “Stars Light Up.” It was shot by director Sergey Kostromin on 8mm film in one of the oldest church complexes in Moscow; watch it below.

Liminal Soul follows 2019’s Your Need. The new album features contributions from Moscow producer Flaty and electronica group Synecdoche Montauk. You can find the full tracklist and cover artwork below.

Read the interview “Meet Kedr Livanskiy, A Hypnotic Voice From Moscow’s Electronic Underground.”

Liminal Soul:

01 Celestial Ether

02 My Invisible

03 Boy

04 Stars Light Up

05 Teardrop

06 Night [ft. Synecdoche Montauk]

07 Your Turn [ft. Flaty]

08 Badlands

09 Storm Dancer