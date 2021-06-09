KeiyaA Announces 2021 Tour | Pitchfork

KeiyaA is going on a tour of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The shows take place from August to December. Joining KeiyaA on tour is the London-based singer-songwriter Demae. Tickets go on sale on her website this Friday, June 11.

On Sunday, September 12, KeiyaA will perform at the 2021 Pitchfork Music Festival at Chicago’s Union Park. Tickets are on sale now.

KeiyaA released her breakout full-length Forever, Ya Girl last year. She recently featured in the short film Passage.

Read the Rising feature “KeiyaA’s Divine Soul.”

