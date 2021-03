Chicago-bred, New York-based singer and producer KeiyaA is releasing her 2020 debut album Forever, Ya Girl on vinyl for the first time. The record was originally released last March, and the vinyl edition will drop Saturday (March 27). KeiyaA will also launch her new site at 11 a.m. Eastern that day.

Tomorrow at 7 p.m. Eastern, KeiyaA will host a livestream release show for the vinyl edition of Forever, Ya Girl on Bandcamp.

Read Pitchfork’s 2020 Rising interview “KeiyaA’s Divine Soul.”