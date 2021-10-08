Kelis Shares Video for New Song “Midnight Snacks”: Watch

Kelis is back with a new single, her first in seven years. It’s called “Midnight Snacks,” and the Fanatix produced the track. Check it out, along with a new music video directed by Adrienne Raquel, below.

“Midnight Snacks” is the latest treat-themed song from Kelis, “Milkshake” notwithstanding. After issuing her sixth album Food in 2014, Kelis released a cookbook titled My Life on a Plate and, last year, launched a cannabis-themed Netflix cooking show titled Cooked With Cannabis.

Kelis acknowledged in a statement that she’s often referencing food in her songs. “I mean, obviously I do,” she said. “It isn’t intentional, but the idea is just that food is a very carnal thing. Everyone can relate to it. It’s very human, it’s sensual, it’s something that you crave. And it’s sexy.” She continued:

I heard the beat, thought it was dope, and the first thing that came to mind was “Midnight Snacks.” The FaNaTix were like, what are you talking about? And I was like, it makes you feel like a midnight snack! And that was it. It’s funny to me, but I like the fact that you can take sex and food, and you can put these two things together, and they’re totally interchangeable. I love that.

Her debut album Kaleidoscope got the 20th anniversary reissue treatment in 2020, and she also appeared alongside Disclosure on their Energy track “Watch Your Step.”