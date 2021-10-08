Kelis Shares Video for New Song “Midnight Snacks”: Watch

By
star95radio
-
0
4


Kelis is back with a new single, her first in seven years. It’s called “Midnight Snacks,” and the Fanatix produced the track. Check it out, along with a new music video directed by Adrienne Raquel, below.

“Midnight Snacks” is the latest treat-themed song from Kelis, “Milkshake” notwithstanding. After issuing her sixth album Food in 2014, Kelis released a cookbook titled My Life on a Plate and, last year, launched a cannabis-themed Netflix cooking show titled Cooked With Cannabis

Kelis acknowledged in a statement that she’s often referencing food in her songs. “I mean, obviously I do,” she said. “It isn’t intentional, but the idea is just that food is a very carnal thing. Everyone can relate to it. It’s very human, it’s sensual, it’s something that you crave. And it’s sexy.” She continued:

I heard the beat, thought it was dope, and the first thing that came to mind was “Midnight Snacks.” The FaNaTix were like, what are you talking about? And I was like, it makes you feel like a midnight snack! And that was it. It’s funny to me, but I like the fact that you can take sex and food, and you can put these two things together, and they’re totally interchangeable. I love that.

Her debut album Kaleidoscope got the 20th anniversary reissue treatment in 2020, and she also appeared alongside Disclosure on their Energy track “Watch Your Step.”





Source link

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR