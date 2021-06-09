Kelly Lee Owens Announces 2021 U.S. Tour

Kelly Lee Owens has announced a 2021 tour behind her album Inner Song. Find the U.S. dates below. Also, this Friday, June 11, Owens will digitally release the Inner Song Remix Series EP, featuring Loraine James, Coby Sey, Roza Terenzi, and others.
Kelly Lee Owens is performing at the 2021 Pitchfork Music Festival, which takes place at Chicago’s Union Park from September 10-12. Tickets are on sale now.
Kelly Lee Owens:
09-08 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
09-10 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival
09-11 Philadelphia, PA – Making Time
09-13 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
09-14 Washington, DC – Union Stage
09-16 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
09-17 Denver, CO – Globe Hall
09-18 Seattle, WA – Nuemos
09-19 Portland, OR – Holocene
09-22 Oakland, CA – Starline
09-25 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room
10-22-23 Miami, FL – III Points Festival
Inner Songs Remix Series EP:
01 Re-Wild (Breaka Remix)
02 Wake-Up (Loraine James Remix)
03 On (Elkka Remix)
04 Night (Roza Terenzi Remix)
05 L.I.N.E. (Yazzus Remix)
06 Corner of My Sky (Coby Sey Rework) [ft. John Cale]
07 Jeanette (Haider Remix)