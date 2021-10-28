Kelly Lee Owens Shares “Unity,” the Theme Song for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Listen

Kelly Lee Owens has shared the new single “Unity,” which will be the theme song for the forthcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The sporting event is set to take place in Australia and New Zealand from July through August. Read Owens’ announcement and listen to the song below.

“‘Unity’ is a song that I put everything I had into it,” Owens wrote of the track. “Rising arpeggios, rising basslines…. It’s led with my voice, but I wanted the sense of community brought in with choirs.”

Owens released her latest album, Inner Song, in 2020. Earlier this year, she remixed Sigrid’s “Mirror.”