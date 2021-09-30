Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Eminem Set for 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg will all take the stage at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The news was announced by all of the artists and Pepsi on Thursday afternoon. The performance is scheduled to take place on February 13, 2022 in Los Angeles.

The Super Bowl announcement arrives not long after Kendrick’s earlier news that he has a new album on the way, though he hasn’t shared any other release details. Dr. Dre wrote on Instagram that the performance “will introduce the next saga of my career.”

The Weeknd recently released a making-of documentary about his sprawling pandemic-friendly halftime show last year.