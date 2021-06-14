Kendrick Lamar to Headline Day N Vegas Festival 2021

Kendrick Lamar is the Friday night headliner of the 2021 Day N Vegas Festival. As the poster notes, he’ll be performing songs from Section.80 through the Pulitzer-winning DAMN. The other two Day N Vegas headliners are Travis Scott and Tyler, the Creator. Day N Vegas is set for November 12-14 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Find the poster below.

Kendrick Lamar’s last U.S. performance was at Day N Vegas in November 2019. He had been set to headline festivals including Glastonbury 2020, Bilbao BBK Live 2020, and Longitude 2021, but all the events were canceled due to the pandemic.

Early in 2020, Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free launched the “at service company” pgLang. Later in the year, Lamar was featured on the Busta Rhymes song “Look Over Your Shoulder.”

