Kesha Announces Summer 2021 Tour

Kesha has announced an August tour of the United States. She’ll be playing shows with Betty Who. “It’s time to celebrate the fact that we got through the past 14 months, holy shit,” Kesha said in a statement. “Bring. Your. Boogie. Feet. It’s about to go down!!!!!!! Thank god. Let’s party.” Find Kesha’s tour itinerary below.

Kesha had been scheduled to go on tour last year with Big Freedia, but the shows, of course, were canceled due the pandemic. Her latest record, High Road, was issued in January 2020.

Kesha Live With Special Guest Betty Who

Kesha:

08-13 Billings, Montana – Metra Park – First Interstate Arena

08-15 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

08-17 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

08-18 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

08-20 Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

08-21 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

08-23 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewery

08-25 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

08-26 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

08-28 Columbus, OH – WonderBus Music & Arts Festival – The Lawn at CAS

08-29 Cincinnati, OH – Promowest Pavilion at Ovation