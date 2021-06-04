Kesha Announces Summer 2021 Tour

Kesha has announced an August tour of the United States. She’ll be playing shows with Betty Who. “It’s time to celebrate the fact that we got through the past 14 months, holy shit,” Kesha said in a statement. “Bring. Your. Boogie. Feet. It’s about to go down!!!!!!! Thank god. Let’s party.” Find Kesha’s tour itinerary below.
Kesha had been scheduled to go on tour last year with Big Freedia, but the shows, of course, were canceled due the pandemic. Her latest record, High Road, was issued in January 2020.
Kesha:
08-13 Billings, Montana – Metra Park – First Interstate Arena
08-15 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
08-17 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
08-18 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
08-20 Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom
08-21 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
08-23 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewery
08-25 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
08-26 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
08-28 Columbus, OH – WonderBus Music & Arts Festival – The Lawn at CAS
08-29 Cincinnati, OH – Promowest Pavilion at Ovation