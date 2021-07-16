Kevin Abstract Shares Video for New Song “Slugger”: Watch

By
star95radio
-
0
4


Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract has released a new solo single, which features guest appearances from Slowthai and the Florida-based rapper $not. The track is called “Slugger,” and Abstract co-produced it with Al Hug and fellow Brockhampton member Romil Hemnani. Abstract also directed the “Slugger” video. Take a look below.

“Slugger” is the first new solo single from Kevin Abstract since he released Arizona Baby in 2019. Brockhampton more recently issued their sixth album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine in April.

After releasing his new album Tyron in February, Slowthai has joined Shygirl and Pa Salieu on their respective new singles “BDE” and “Glidin’.”



Source link

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR