Kevin Morby Announces New 4-Track Demo Version of Sundowner

Kevin Morby has announced A Night at the Little Los Angeles, a new 4-track demo version of his 2020 album Sundowner. It’s out October 8 via Dead Oceans. Listen to the new 4-track demo version of “Campfire” below.

“When I later went into a proper studio to make what would become Sundowner, my goal was to capture the essence of these initial recordings, and here you will now have access to the very essence I was chasing,” Morby said in a statement. “Many of my favorite recordings have been made inside of an artist’s home with little to no regard of the outside world, but instead deep in their own that they are building in real time.”

A Night at the Little Los Angeles:

01 Campfire (4-Track Demo)

02 Sundowner (4-Track Demo)

03 A Night at the Little Los Angeles (4-Track Demo)

04 Wander (4-Track Demo)

05 Velvet Highway (4-Track Demo)

06 Valley (4-Track Demo)

07 Brother, Sister (4-Track Demo)

08 Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun (4-Track Demo)

09 Provisions (4-Track Demo)

10 U.S. Mail (4-Track Demo)

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.