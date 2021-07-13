Khruangbin Announce U.S. Tour | Pitchfork

Khruangbin have announced a 2021 U.S. tour. In addition to festival performances at Newport, Bonnaroo, Firefly, Outside Lands, and other events, the new schedule includes headlining appearances in California, Louisiana, Ohio, Texas, Michigan, and more.

Several different artists are set to join Khruangbin throughout the run, including Nick Hakim, Kadhja Bonet, Pachyman, Kikagaku Moyo, and more. Nubya Garcia will notably join the Houston band for a pair of shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in March 2022. Check out the full itinerary below.

Khruangbin’s latest album Mordechai was released in 2020. A collection of remixes featuring Kadhja Bonet, Soul Clap, Natasha Diggs, Knxwledge, and many more was released in August 2021. The band curated a Late Night Tales mix at the end of last year.