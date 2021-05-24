King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce 2022 North American Tour

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced a tour of North America. The shows are scheduled to take place in October 2022 in the United States and Canada. The trek also includes a few three-hour marathon concerts. Find King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s tour dates below.

Next month, on June 11, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are releasing Butterfly 3000. Earlier in 2021, the Australian band issued L.W.

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.