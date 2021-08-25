King Krule Announces New Live Album You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down

King Krule has a new live album on the way. It’s called You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down, and it was recorded across a handful of shows that Archy Marshall and company pulled off before the pandemic hit in early 2020. Check out a video for “Stoned Again (Live)” and see the rest of the track list below.

After releasing Man Alive! last February, the full-band King Krule brought half an hour of live material to French TV last April. Marshall has more recently remixed Eyedress’ “Jealous” and joined his brother Jack’s band Horsey for “Seahorse.”

You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down:

01 Out Getting Ribs

02 Emergency Blimp

03 A Slide In (New Drugs)

04 The Ooz

05 Cellular

06 Stoned Again

07 Slush Puppy

08 Rock Bottom

09 Comet Face

10 Perfecto Miserable

11 Alone, Omen 3

12 Baby Blue

13 Half Man Half Shark

14 Underclass

15 Energy Fleets

16 Please Complete Thee

17 Easy Easy