King Krule Announces New Live Album You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down

King Krule has a new live album on the way. It’s called You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down, and it was recorded across a handful of shows that Archy Marshall and company pulled off before the pandemic hit in early 2020. Check out a video for “Stoned Again (Live)” and see the rest of the track list below.
After releasing Man Alive! last February, the full-band King Krule brought half an hour of live material to French TV last April. Marshall has more recently remixed Eyedress’ “Jealous” and joined his brother Jack’s band Horsey for “Seahorse.”
You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down:
01 Out Getting Ribs
02 Emergency Blimp
03 A Slide In (New Drugs)
04 The Ooz
05 Cellular
06 Stoned Again
07 Slush Puppy
08 Rock Bottom
09 Comet Face
10 Perfecto Miserable
11 Alone, Omen 3
12 Baby Blue
13 Half Man Half Shark
14 Underclass
15 Energy Fleets
16 Please Complete Thee
17 Easy Easy