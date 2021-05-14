King Krule Joins Horsey for New Song “Seahorse”: Listen

King Krule makes a guest appearance singing on a new track by Horsey, a South London band whose members includes Archy Marshall’s brother Jack. Check out the video for “Seahorse,” animated by Jack Marshall, below.

“Seahorse” will be the closing track on Horsey’s forthcoming album Debonair, set for a July 2021 release via London label untitled (recs). The record will open with last year’s “Sippy Cup.” In addition to Jack Marshall, the band features Jacob Read, Theo Mccabe, and George Bass.

King Krule released Man Alive! last year. Read Pitchfork’s “How Supermarkets, Electricity Towers, and a Satanic President Inspired King Krule’s Man Alive!”