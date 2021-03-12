King Krule Remixes Eyedress’ “Jealous”: Listen

King Krule has remixed Eyedress’ “Jealous,” a 2019 track from the Los Angeles–based lo-fi artist. The original version of “Jealous” appears on Eyedress’ album Let’s Skip to the Wedding. Check out the video for the remix below.

King Krule previously worked on Eyedress’ song “Return of the Wicca Mane.” Eyedress, in return, contributed to Krule’s “The Cadet Leaps” from The OOZ.

King Krule released Man Alive! last year. Read Pitchfork’s Moodboard feature “How Supermarkets, Electricity Towers, and a Satanic President Inspired King Krule’s Man Alive!”