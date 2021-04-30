Kings of Convenience Announce First New Album in 12 Years, Peace or Love: Listen to New Song “Rocky Trail”

Kings of Convenience are back. The duo of Eirik Glambek Bøe and Erlend Øye have announced Peace or Love, their fourth studio album and first new full-length work since releasing Declaration of Dependence back in 2009. The new album is out June 18 via EMI. Today’s announcement comes with the release of lead single “Rocky Trail.” Watch the video for that below.

“Another classic Eirik composition that skilfully ignores the verse-chorus-verse blueprint,” Øye said of the new song in a press release. “It’s pop music, but not as we know it.”

Kings of Convenience have also announced a European tour, set to kick off later this year on September 19 with a performance at the Grieghallen concert hall in their hometown of Bergen, Norway. Find the full tour itinerary at the band’s website and check out the tracklist and album artwork for Peace or Love below.

Peace or Love:

01 Rumours

02 Rocky Trail

03 Comb My Hair

04 Angel

05 Love Is a Lonely Thing

06 Fever

07 Killers

08 Ask for Help

09 Catholic Country

10 Song About It

11 Washing Machine