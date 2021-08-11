Klein Announces New Album Harmattan, Shares Video for New Song “Hope Dealers”: Watch

The British composer and multi-disciplinary artist Klein has announced her new album Harmattan. The 11-track record will get released on November 19 via Pentatone. Below, watch Klein’s self-directed music video for the lead single “Hope Dealers.”

Klein wrote, produced, performed, and mixed Harmattan. The album was mastered by Jason Gosling and has additional vocals from Klein and Charlotte Church on the song “Skyfall,” which also features the London-based grime MC Jawnino’s voice transposed into a synthesizer.

Next year, on January 30, Klein is scheduled to perform at the Barbican in London.

Read about Klein’s “Claim It” in Pitchfork’s “The 100 Best Songs of 2019.”

Harmattan:

01 For Solo / Piano

02 Roc

03 Trapping in C Major

04 Unknown Opps

05 The Haunting of Grace

06 Ray

07 Made for Ibadan

08 Skyfall

09 Not a Gangster But Still From Endz

10 Hope Dealers

11 Champions