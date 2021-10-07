Koffee Shares Video for New Song “West Indies”: Watch

Koffee has shared a new song titled “West Indies.” The reggae artist’s latest track comes with a new video, shot in Negril, Jamaica. The single is the first from her debut full-length, which is due via RCA next year, according to a press release. Watch it below.

After her 2019 EP Rapture earned Koffee the distinction of being the youngest winner of a Best Reggae Album Grammy, she released two more singles last summer: “Pressure” and “Lockdown.” Buju Banton added a guest verse to another version of “Pressure” last year, too.

Read about Koffee’s “Lockdown” at No. 72 on Pitchfork’s list of the “The 100 Best Songs of 2020.”