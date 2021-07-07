Kool & the Gang Announce New Album Perfect Union, Share New Song: Listen

Kool & the Gang have announced their first new album since 2011. It’s called Perfect Union, and it arrives August 21 via Omnivore/Ru-Jac Records. Today, they’ve shared the single “Pursuit of Happiness,” along with an animated music video. Check it out below (via Rolling Stone), and scroll down for the album art and tracklist.

Perfect Union was produced by Kool’s brother, the late Ronald Khalis Bell, who died in 2020. “My brother, Khalis, wrote the single ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ around the time of Obama’s second campaign for President,” Kool said in a press release. He continued:

That was such an inspirational time and the hook and music just bolted out of him. That time period was a pretty creative period for him and all of us. Now that he has passed, that name, Perfect Union makes even more sense to me. It’s about us. He used to say we were the koolective genius of a band called Kool & the Gang. We came together as kids and it’s been a perfect union. He knew that.

Perfect Union:

01 Pursuit of Happiness

02 The Weekend

03 Leave It on the Dance Floor

04 High

05 Sexy (Where’d You Get Yours)

06 All to Myself

07 R.O.Y.A.L.T.Y. (Kool & the Gang Mix)

08 Hold On

09 Good Time

10 Pursuit of Happiness (Rap Version)