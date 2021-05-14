Koreless Returns With First New Songs in 5 Years: Listen

Elusive Welsh producer Koreless has shared his first new songs in over five years. One is called “Black Rainbow” and it arrives with a new music video shot by director Alex Turvey in Rachub, North Wales. “Black Rainbow” is the A-side of a 10″ vinyl with the B-side “Moonlight.” Check out the tracks below.

Koreless explained in a statement that “Moonlight” is his take on an interlude of the same name by composer Benjamin Britten. “There’s a crushing inevitability lurking in Ben Britten’s music that I wanted to try to understand and expose,” he said.

Koreless recently remixed Caribou’s “Never Come Back.” His previous solo singles were “TT” and “LOVE” in July 2015.

Revisit Pitchfork’s 2013 Rising interview with Koreless.