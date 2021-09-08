Kowloon Walled City Announce First Album in 6 Years, Share New Song “Piecework”: Listen

Kowloon Walled City, the Oakland-based heavy music band, have announced their first new album in six years. Piecework, the follow-up to 2015’s Grievances, is out October 8 (via Neurot Recordings/Gilead Media). Listen to the album’s title track below.

The album was largely co-written by the band’s singer/guitarist Scott Evans and guitarist Jon Howell. According to a press release, Evans wrote the album while coping with the death of his father. It also notes the album was named for Evans’ grandmother’s history working “at a shirt factory in Kentucky for 40 years while raising five kids.”

Piecework:

01 Piecework

02 Utopian

03 Oxygen Tent

04 You Had a Plan

05 Splicing

06 When We Fall Through the Floor

07 Lampblack