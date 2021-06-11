Kylie Minogue Covers Lady Gaga’s “Marry the Night”: Listen

Kylie Minogue has covered Lady Gaga’s “Marry the Night” for the forthcoming 10th anniversary reissue of Born This Way. Check it out below.

The Born This Way reissue was announced in May with Big Freedia’s take on “Judas,” with Orville Peck’s take on the album’s title track arriving a week later. The City of West Hollywood also marked the album’s anniversary by naming May 23 as “Born This Way Day” and giving Lady Gaga a key to the city.

Lady Gaga’s most recent album, last year’s Chromatica, is also getting a re-release in the form of a yellow Record Store Day edition that’s out on June 12. Minogue’s newest record, DISCO, came out last fall.