Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Detail New Album Love for Sale

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga have revealed the details of their new album Love for Sale, which comes out October 1 via Columbia and Interscope. The record finds Bennett and Lady Gaga singing Cole Porter compositions, including “I Get a Kick Out of You,” which you can hear below.

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga recorded Love for Sale at New York’s Electric Lady Studios. According to a press release, Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease by the time of the sessions. (Bennett’s family publicly revealed the diagnosis in a 2021 interview with AARP The Magazine.) The singers released their last full-length collaboration Cheek to Cheek in 2014.

Next month, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga will perform two shows at Radio City Music Hall. A press release billed the Radio City performances as the “last NYC performances of [Bennett’s] career.”

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Love for Sale

Love for Sale:

01 It’s De-Lovely

02 Night and Day

03 Love for Sale

04 Do I Love You

05 I Concentrate on You

06 I Get a Kick Out of You

07 So In Love

08 Let’s Do It

09 Just One of Those Things

10 Dream Dancing