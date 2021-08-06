Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Share New Video for “I Get a Kick Out of You”: Watch

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have shared a new video for their take on “I Get a Kick Out of You.” The song appears on Love For Sale, their forthcoming collection of Cole Porter covers. The duo announced the album on August 3, Bennett’s 95th birthday. It arrives October 1 via Columbia/Interscope, seven years after the duo’s 2014 collaboration Cheek to Cheek. Check out the new studio video below.

Earlier this year, Bennett revealed that he had been battling Alzheimer’s since 2016. His two shows with Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall at the beginning of August were billed as his final performances in New York City.