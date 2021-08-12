Lala Lala Announces 2022 Tour, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Lala Lala—the recording project of Chicago singer-songwriter Lillie West—has released a music video for a new song, “Color of the Pool.” Directed by Weird Life Films, the clip finds West on the back of a motorcycle, driving down a highway. Check that out below.
“Color of the Pool” is taken from Lala Lala’s forthcoming album I Want the Door to Open, out October 8 via Hardly Art. After a few shows in October, Lala Lala will play a massive tour in support of her album, beginning January 2022. Find the schedule below.
Lala Lala:
10-08 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *
10-13 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room ^
10-20 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg !
01-27 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Noord
01-28 Groningen, Netherlands – Vera
01-29 Brugge, Belgium – Cactus at Villa Bota
01-30 Brussels, Belgium – Botanique (Rotonde)
02-01 Köln, Germany – Baumann & SOHN
02-02 Berlin, Germany – Kantine am Berghain
02-03 Hamburg, Germany – Molotow
02-05 Göteborg, Sweden – Oceanen
02-06 Oslo, Norway – Internasjonalen
02-07 Stockholm, Sweden – Hus 7
02-08 Malmö, Sweden – Plan B
02-09 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega at Ideal Bar
02-11 Prague, Czech Republic – Underdogs’
02-12 Schorndorf, Germany – Club Manufaktur
02-13 Freiburg, Germany – Swamp
02-14 Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland – L’Amalgame
02-16 Zürich, Switzerland – Rote Fabrik
02-17 Annecy, France – Festival Hors-Pistes
02-18 Metz, France – Aérogare
02-19 Lille, France – l’Aéronef
02-20 Brighton, England – Green Door Store
02-21 London, England – Moth Club
02-23 Leeds, England – Hyde Park Book Club
02-24 Glasgow, Scotland – Nice N Sleazy
02-25 Manchester, England – YES
02-26 Bristol, England – Strange Brew
02-28 Paris, France – La Boule Noire
03-12 Omaha, NE – Slowdown
03-14 Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge
03-15 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
03-16 Boise, ID – Neurolux
03-18 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile (Second Stage)
03-19 Vancouver, British Columbia – Fox Cabaret
03-20 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
03-22 Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club
03-25 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
03-26 Tucson, AZ – Club Congress
03-27 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
03-28 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
03-30 Austin, TX – The Parish
03-31 Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Company
04-02 Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI
04-03 Milwaukee, WI – Colectivo Coffee
04-13 Davenport, IA – Raccoon Motel
04-14 Minneapolis, MN – 7th St. Entry
04-15 Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
04-16 Urbana, IL – Rose Bowl Tavern
04-17 Nashville, TN – High Watt
04-19 Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5
04-20 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
04-22 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry
04-23 Woodstock, NY – Colony
04-24 Washington, DC – Black Cat
04-27 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
04-28 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place
04-29 Toronto, Ontario – The Garrison
04-30 Hamtramck, MI – Outer Limits Lounge
* with unannounced special guest & Kara Jackson
^ with Cryogeyser & Fashion Club
! with Salt Cathedral & Crosslegged