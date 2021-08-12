Lala Lala Announces 2022 Tour, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Lala Lala—the recording project of Chicago singer-songwriter Lillie West—has released a music video for a new song, “Color of the Pool.” Directed by Weird Life Films, the clip finds West on the back of a motorcycle, driving down a highway. Check that out below.

“Color of the Pool” is taken from Lala Lala’s forthcoming album I Want the Door to Open, out October 8 via Hardly Art. After a few shows in October, Lala Lala will play a massive tour in support of her album, beginning January 2022. Find the schedule below.

Lala Lala:

10-08 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *

10-13 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room ^

10-20 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg !

01-27 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Noord

01-28 Groningen, Netherlands – Vera

01-29 Brugge, Belgium – Cactus at Villa Bota

01-30 Brussels, Belgium – Botanique (Rotonde)

02-01 Köln, Germany – Baumann & SOHN

02-02 Berlin, Germany – Kantine am Berghain

02-03 Hamburg, Germany – Molotow

02-05 Göteborg, Sweden – Oceanen

02-06 Oslo, Norway – Internasjonalen

02-07 Stockholm, Sweden – Hus 7

02-08 Malmö, Sweden – Plan B

02-09 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega at Ideal Bar

02-11 Prague, Czech Republic – Underdogs’

02-12 Schorndorf, Germany – Club Manufaktur

02-13 Freiburg, Germany – Swamp

02-14 Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland – L’Amalgame

02-16 Zürich, Switzerland – Rote Fabrik

02-17 Annecy, France – Festival Hors-Pistes

02-18 Metz, France – Aérogare

02-19 Lille, France – l’Aéronef

02-20 Brighton, England – Green Door Store

02-21 London, England – Moth Club

02-23 Leeds, England – Hyde Park Book Club

02-24 Glasgow, Scotland – Nice N Sleazy

02-25 Manchester, England – YES

02-26 Bristol, England – Strange Brew

02-28 Paris, France – La Boule Noire

03-12 Omaha, NE – Slowdown

03-14 Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

03-15 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

03-16 Boise, ID – Neurolux

03-18 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile (Second Stage)

03-19 Vancouver, British Columbia – Fox Cabaret

03-20 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

03-22 Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club

03-25 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

03-26 Tucson, AZ – Club Congress

03-27 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

03-28 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

03-30 Austin, TX – The Parish

03-31 Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Company

04-02 Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI

04-03 Milwaukee, WI – Colectivo Coffee

04-13 Davenport, IA – Raccoon Motel

04-14 Minneapolis, MN – 7th St. Entry

04-15 Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

04-16 Urbana, IL – Rose Bowl Tavern

04-17 Nashville, TN – High Watt

04-19 Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

04-20 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

04-22 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

04-23 Woodstock, NY – Colony

04-24 Washington, DC – Black Cat

04-27 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

04-28 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place

04-29 Toronto, Ontario – The Garrison

04-30 Hamtramck, MI – Outer Limits Lounge

* with unannounced special guest & Kara Jackson

^ with Cryogeyser & Fashion Club

! with Salt Cathedral & Crosslegged