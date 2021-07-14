Lala Lala Announces New Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Chicago-based musician Lillie West has announced a new album from her project Lala Lala. The record, I Want the Door to Open, arrives October 8 via Hardly Art. Today’s announcement comes with a new single, “Diver,” which features drumming from fellow Chicago artist Nnamdï. Watch the video, directed by West and Brielle Brilliant, below.

I Want the Door to Open formally features Ohmme, poet Kara Jackson, and Death Cab for Cutie’s Benjamin Gibbard. Additional contributors include Landlady’s Adam Schatz, Sen Morimoto, Gia Margaret, Meg Duffy, Christian Lee Hutson, Will Miller, and Josiah Wolf.

Lillie West and Why?’s Yoni Wolf co-produced I Want the Door to Open, which is the follow-up to Lala Lala’s 2018 record The Lamb.

I Want the Door to Open:

01 Lava

02 Color of the Pool

03 Diver

04 Photo Photo [ft. Ohmme]

05 Prove It

06 Castle Life

07 Bliss Now!

08 Straight & Narrow [ft. Kara Jackson]

09 Beautiful Directions

10 Plates [ft. Benjamin Gibbard]

11 Utopia Planet