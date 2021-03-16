Lambchop Announce New Album Showtunes, Share Song: Listen

Lambchop have shared a new song, “A Chef’s Kiss.” It’s the first offering from the band’s new album Showtunes, which is out May 21 via Merge. Kurt Wagner described the song in a statement as “a reflection on the temporal nature of life and ultimately of song itself. A ‘chef’s kiss’ being a gesture toward something perfected or well done, even loved.” Take a listen to that below.

Wagner made the album remotely with new collaborators Ryan Olson of Gayngs and Poliça, Yo La Tengo’s James McNew, co-producer and engineer Jeremy Ferguson, and Cologne DJ Twit One. “The original idea behind Lambchop was: anyone could be part of Lambchop (so long as they behaved themselves),” Wagner said. “This revolving-door policy is how the band has grown and contracted through our many years.”

Last year, Wagner and co. released TRIP, a covers album featuring songs by artists like the Supremes and Stevie Wonder. The last proper Lambchop album, This (Is What I Wanted to Tell You), was released in 2019.

Revisit our 5-10-15-20 interview with Wagner from 2012.