Lana Del Rey Details New Album Blue Banisters, Shares Video New Song “Arcadia”: Watch

Lana Del Rey has detailed her next studio album Blue Banisters, which finally arrives October 22. She has also shared the LP’s latest single. This one’s titled “Arcadia,” and Del Rey wrote and produced it with Drew Erickson. Watch Del Rey’s self-directed “Arcadia” video below.

“Arcadia” follows three other singles the singer-songwriter released together in May: “Blue Banisters,” “Wildflower Wildfire,” and “Text Book.” All three songs, as well as “Arcadia,” are featured on Blue Banisters. Find the album’s tracklist and artwork below.

Lana Del Rey announced Blue Banisters in late April and originally suggested it would come out July 4. She had also teased something called Rock Candy Sweet, but no other details followed.

Between 2019’s Norman Fucking Rockwell! and the more recent Chemtrails Over the Country Club, Lana Del Rey published Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, her first collection of poetry, along with an audiobook counterpart she produced with Antonoff.

Blue Banisters:

01 Textbook

02 Blue Banisters

03 Arcadia

04 Interlude – The Trio

05 Black Bathing Suit

06 If You Lie Down With Me

07 Beautiful

08 Violets for Roses

09 Dealer

10 Thunder

11 Wildflower Wildfire

12 Nectar of the Gods

13 Living Legend

14 Cherry Blossom

15 Sweet Carolina