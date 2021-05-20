Lana Del Rey Releases 3 New Songs: Listen

Lana Del Rey has released three new songs: “Blue Banisters,” “Text Book” and “Wildflower Wildfire.” A press release calls them “buzz tracks in anticipation of her upcoming 8th studio album.” Listen below.

Lana Del Rey co-wrote “Blue Banisters” and “Text Book” with Gabriel Edward Simon, who produced the former and co-produced the latter with Zachary Dawes. Del Rey co-wrote “Wildflower Wildfire” with prominent Kanye West collaborator Mike Dean, who also produced the song.

Notably, back in 2018 and ’19, Lana Del Rey referred to her eventual Norman Fucking Rockwell! songs “Mariners Apartment Complex,” “Venice Bitch,” and “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it” as “fan tracks.”

Since releasing Chemtrails Over the Country Club in March, Lana Del Rey has teased the possible albums Rock Candy Sweet and Blue Banisters.