Lana Del Rey Shares New “White Dress” Video: Watch

Lana Del Rey has shared the video for “White Dress,” the opening track from her just-released album Chemtrails Over the Country Club. The video was directed by Constellation Jones and features Del Rey roller skating down an open road in the desert. (Last year, she noted on Instagram that she fractured her arm while roller skating in a music video.) Check it out below.

“White Dress” is the third Chemtrails video, following “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” and the title track. According to a press release, the new visual is inspired by David Lynch.

Since releasing Norman Fucking Rockwell! in 2019, Del Rey published her first poetry collection with an audiobook. In addition to the Chemtrails singles, she also released a cover of the George Gershwin classic “Summertime” in November of last year.

