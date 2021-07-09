Laura Jane Grace Announces Show at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping

Laura Jane Grace has announced a show at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping—the site of Rudy Giuliani’s infamous press conference the day the election was called for President Joe Biden. The show follows last year’s Stay Alive, and it happens August 21 and will feature a performance from the Lawrence Arms’ Brendan Kelly.

“This will be the first and last time Brendan and I will play in front of a landscaping company and we promise it will be better than that MAGA shit show,” Grace said. Tickets are already sold out.

