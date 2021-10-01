LCD Soundsystem to Launch Brooklyn Residency Next Month

LCD Soundsystem have announced a 20-date residency at Brooklyn Steel that will begin next month and run through December 21. The shows are the band’s first in three years. They’ll take place on November 23, 24, 29, and 30, and on December 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, and 21.

LCD Soundsystem’s latest release was 2019’s Electric Lady Sessions, an album of live studio recordings from the lineup that toured behind the 2017 reunion album American Dream.

Read Pitchfork’s interview with James Murphy on the status of DFA Records and the label’s ouster of co-founder Jonathan Galkin.