LCD Soundsystem to Reissue 2011 Farewell Show in 10th Anniversary Box Set

LCD Soundsystem famously played their “final” performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 2, 2011. The concert was documented on the live album The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live at Madison Square Garden, as well as the 2012 film Shut Up and Play the Hits. (As we all know, the band would return just a few years later with American Dream.)

Now, LCD Soundsystem have announced a 10th anniversary physical reissue of the The Long Goodbye, out August 6 via DFA. The album will be available in 5xLP box set and 3xCD configurations.

