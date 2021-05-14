Leon Bridges Announces Album, Shares New Video Directed by Anderson .Paak: Watch

Leon Bridges has announced his third studio album Gold-Diggers Sound. The 11-song record arrives July 23 via Columbia. Gold-Diggers Sound includes last year’s Terrace Martin collaboration “Sweeter,” as well as a new track “Motorbike,” which arrives with a music video directed by Anderson .Paak. Watch the visual, inspired by Bonnie and Clyde, below.

“The inception of the song started with this afrobeat-type instrumental that my homeboy Nate Mercerau made,” Bridges said of “Motorbike” in a press release. “Prior to the session, I was in Puerto Rico for my 30th with some of my best friends, and the energy of that trip totally inspired this song. ‘Motorbike’ is about living in the moment and escaping with someone. It’s the personification of that unspoken chemistry you have with that person. A special thank you to my man Anderson .Paak for the stunning visuals.”

Ricky Reed and Nate Mercereau produced Gold-Diggers Sound. Reed also executive produced the record with Bridges, who commented, “This is my most sensual and confident album to date and I cannot wait to unleash it.”

Leon Bridges released his sophomore full-length Good Thing in 2018. Last year, he collaborated with Khruangbin on the Texas Sun EP.

Gold-Diggers Sound:

01 Born Again [ft. Robert Glasper]

02 Motorbike

03 Steam

04 Why Don’t You Touch Me

05 Magnolias

06 Gold-Diggers (Junior’s Fanfare)

07 Details

08 Sho Nuff

09 Sweeter [ft. Terrace Martin]

10 Don’t Worry [ft. Ink]

11 Blue Mesas