Leslie Bricusse, “Feeling Good” and Willy Wonka Songwriter, Dies at 90

Leslie Bricusse, a songwriter and composer best known for his work in 1960s films like Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Doctor Dolittle, has died, BBC News reports. His agent confirmed that he died in his sleep on Tuesday morning. He was 90.

Bricusse won two Oscars—Best Original Song for Doctor Dolittle’s “Talk to the Animals” from 1968 and Best Original Score for his Henry Mancini for Victor/Victoria in 1983. His songbook includes “Candy Man” and “Pure Imagination” from Willy Wonka, the Nina Simone classic “Feeling Good,” and the theme songs to the James Bond films Goldfinger and You Only Live Twice.