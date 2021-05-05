Liars Announce Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Angus Andrew’s Liars have announced their 10th album. It’s called The Apple Drop. The follow-up to 2018’s Titles With the Word Fountain is out August 6 via Mute. Today (May 5), Liars have shared “Sekwar,” along with a video directed by Clemens Habicht. Watch the dystopian clip below and scroll down for the LP art and tracklist.

“Throughout Liars’ history I have consistently tried to develop new methods of creating music,” Angus Andrew said in a press release. “On each project I’ve essentially abandoned previous methods and attempted to instead learn different ways of writing and producing songs. Where once I perceived this journey as a straight line, I’m increasingly realising my trajectory is more akin to a spiral. As new ideas are generated, older ones take on new meaning and evolve further.”

For The Apple Drop, Andrew worked with avant-garde jazz drummer Laurence Pike, multi-instrumentalist Cameron Deyell, and lyricist Mary Pearson Andrew. “For the first time I embraced collaboration from an early stage, allowing the work of others to influence the work of my own,” he said. “My goal was to create beyond my abilities—something bigger than myself.”

Andrew added, “Momentum and revolution were themes I wanted to explore, to give the listener this sense of transformation and to feel like you were being transported through the wormhole.”

The Apple Drop:

01 The Start

02 Slow and Turn Inward

03 Sekwar

04 Big Appetite

05 From What the Never Was

06 Star Search

07 My Pulse to Ponder

08 Leisure War

09 King of the Crooks

10 Acid Crop

11 New Planets New Undoings