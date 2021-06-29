Lido Pimienta Says She Was Attacked Outside of Her Toronto Home

Lido Pimienta tweeted Saturday that she was attacked outside her home in Toronto, saying “a white woman [hit] me with a shopping cart at a cross walk.” Pimienta claims she hit the woman in self-defense, and took scratches to her face and bruises to her body. Find the full thread of tweets below.

The Colombian-Canadian singer followed up yesterday (June 27) in an Instagram post, saying “My children and I are OK, at home, safe and healing. At this point I can only hope that the other person implicated thinks twice before they try to attack or target someone like me.” Though she appeared concerned that her attacker would call the police, she says “The p*lice never showed up, thankfully, which was my/our only concern.” Pitchfork has reached out to her representatives for comment.

Pimienta recently covered Björk’s “Declare Independence” as part of a Spotify Pride campaign. In March, she performed her single “Eso Que Tu Haces” from her 2020 album Miss Colombia at the 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony.

