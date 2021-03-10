Lido Pimienta Shares New “Coming Thru” Video: Watch

Lido Pimienta has shared a new video for her Miss Colombia song “Coming Thru.” The visual is a collaboration with Orly Anan. Watch it below

“This is a third installment between Orly Anan and I, and with the support of our director, cinematographer and amazing crew, we made it happen in the safest way during the pandemic in Mexico City,” Pimienta said of the video in a statement. “The creatures next to me are acting as my conscience but most importantly, my sense of power, surrounded by the abundance of colorful fruits and foods that are to be shared ONLY by the ones who want to protect us.”

Pimienta’s Miss Colombia is nominated for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards. She’s set to perform at this year’s premiere ceremony.