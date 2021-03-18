Lightning Bug Announce New Album A Color of the Sky, Share New Song: Listen

New York–based indie rock band Lightning Bug have announced the new album A Color of the Sky, which is out June 25 via Fat Possum. The band’s follow-up to 2019’s October Song features the new song “The Right Thing Is Hard to Do.” Check out the track’s new video, animated by Melanie Kleid, below.
“Here I wanted to connect how the struggles and flaws within the individual are mirrored in the greater problems of society,” songwriter Audrey Kang said in a statement. “How do we as individuals know we are on the right path? How do we as a society, as a species, know we are on the right path? So I started with myself, and my own struggles, touching on how I hide myself away from other people, on my stage fright, on my inability to be vulnerable, on this feeling I used to have that I needed to prove I was worthy of being alive. Then I tried to connect these struggles outward to global issues like xenophobia, arbitrary borders, the lines we draw between ourselves and the environment, and the ways we sacrifice the health of the planet for human convenience.”
The band has previously recorded as the trio of Kang, guitarist and vocalist Kevin Copeland, and engineer Logan Miley. Lightning Bug now also features drummer Dane Hagen and bassist Vincent Puleo who played in the live band.
A Color of the Sky:
01 The Return
02 The Right Thing Is Hard to Do
03 September Song, pt. ii
04 Wings of Desire
05 The Chase
06 Song of the Bell
07 I Lie Awake
08 Reprise
09 A Color of the Sky
10 The Flash