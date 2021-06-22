Lil Baby and Lil Durk Announce 2021 U.S. Tour

Lil Baby and Lil Durk just released their new collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes, and today, they’ve announced that they’re heading out on the Back Outside Tour later this year. The dates kick off on September 1 and includes dates at arenas across the U.S. through October 15. Find their full tour itinerary below.

The Voice of the Heroes includes features from Travis Scott, Young Thug, Rod Wave, and Meek Mill. Read about songs by Baby and Durk in Pitchfork’s list of “The 100 Best Songs of 2020.”

