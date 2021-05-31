Lil Baby and Lil Durk Share Video for New Song “Voice of the Heroes”: Watch

Lil Baby and Lil Durk have released the title track from their forthcoming joint album The Voice of the Heroes. The new single arrives with a music video directed by Daps. The clip is set in Atlanta’s Oakland City neighborhood, which is Lil Baby’s hometown. Check it out below.

The Voice of Heroes is out Friday (June 4) via Quality Control/Wolfpack Global Music /Motown/Alamo. The rappers teased the project on Twitter last week.

Read about Lil Baby’s 2020 single “The Bigger Picture” in “The Best and Worst of Rap This Week: Why Lil Baby’s Protest Song Should Not Be a Surprise and More.”