Lil Baby, Kirk Franklin, and Just Blaze Release Space Jam: A New Legacy Song “We Win”: Listen

Lil Baby and gospel artist Kirk Franklin have released the new single “We Win.” The song, made for the forthcoming movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, is produced by Just Blaze. Hear “We Win” below.

Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James, is out July 16. A week prior, on July 9, Republic Records and Warner Bros. Pictures will issue Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Soundtrack.

Lil Baby was one of the guests on last week’s new J. Cole album The Off-Season, rapping on “Pride Is the Devil.” Before that, he collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on “On Me (Remix)” and also shared “Real as It Gets.”

Lil Baby released My Turn in 2020. He followed the album with the powerful, Grammy–nominated single “The Bigger Picture.” Check out Alphonse Pierre’s “Lil Baby’s Protest Song Should Not Be a Surprise.”